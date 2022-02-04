Unity Software (NYSE:U) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $17.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 389,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 12,248 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.61, for a total value of $2,016,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock worth $277,713,682 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

