US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634 over the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

