US Bancorp DE Has $406,000 Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avient were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Avient by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avient by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of AVNT opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

