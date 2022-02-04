US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BCE were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

