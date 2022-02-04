US Bancorp DE Sells 803 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $102.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $104.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

