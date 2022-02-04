V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $90.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

NYSE VFC opened at $63.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. V.F. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 18.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 410.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

