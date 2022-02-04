Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Lowered by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.2% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,273. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.41 and its 200 day moving average is $428.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.