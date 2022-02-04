Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 49.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

