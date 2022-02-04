Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Lessened by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.89. 57,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,253. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.13 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

