Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5,029.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $50,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.02. 51,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,608. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

