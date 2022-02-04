Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $5,195.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $4.52 or 0.00011163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.80 or 0.07255035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.49 or 1.00112747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,349 coins and its circulating supply is 649,734 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.