Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ventas stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,281,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

