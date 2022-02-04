Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 650,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,461,000 after buying an additional 91,114 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 105.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,946,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,845,984,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

