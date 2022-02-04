Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 4.4%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 15,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,406,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

