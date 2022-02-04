VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 39.3% Higher Over Last Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $48.00 million and $6,177.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.24 or 0.07249578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,082.08 or 0.99504803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,661,549 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

