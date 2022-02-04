Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $66.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERV. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,033,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,990 shares of company stock worth $8,841,612.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,583. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.