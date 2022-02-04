VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VICI Properties.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 155,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

