Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VIGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

