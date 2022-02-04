Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €112.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €112.00 ($125.84) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DG. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.31 ($121.70).

Shares of DG opened at €97.57 ($109.63) on Friday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($99.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.12.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

