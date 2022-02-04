Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in Visa by 56.1% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.37. The company had a trading volume of 174,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,664. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.86. The stock has a market cap of $433.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

