Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.91. 35,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,883. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.49 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

In other news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.