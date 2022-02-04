Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 335112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.59 million and a P/E ratio of -14.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

