Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

