Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

