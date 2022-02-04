Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 9.1% After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $147.66 and last traded at $147.74. 49,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,015,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.

Specifically, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $183,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,513 shares of company stock worth $24,125,367 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.27.

The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.63 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after buying an additional 108,291 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

