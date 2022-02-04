Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Webster Financial by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after acquiring an additional 993,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,930.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,901 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

