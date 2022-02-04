Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

ERH opened at $13.55 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.