WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

