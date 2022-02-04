Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post sales of $83.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $83.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $313.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.31 million to $316.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $367.70 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $410.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,493. The company has a market capitalization of $314.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.