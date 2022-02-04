Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $35.00 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.66 million, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $138,033,000. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

