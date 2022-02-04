WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post sales of $78.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.37 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $72.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $325.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.43 million to $327.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $342.08 million, with estimates ranging from $326.28 million to $357.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

WETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 1,283,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $820.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

