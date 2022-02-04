Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.