World Token (WORLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, World Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $37,273.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.04 or 0.07158464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00053337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.04 or 0.99829443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006593 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

