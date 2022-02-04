Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Head to Head Analysis

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -28.95% -27.73% Yamana Gold 7.80% 6.04% 3.71%

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and Yamana Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -5.31 Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.45 $203.60 million $0.15 26.60

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Timberline Resources and Yamana Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamana Gold 0 1 8 0 2.89

Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $7.61, indicating a potential upside of 90.79%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Timberline Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Paiute, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

