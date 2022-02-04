Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.04. Yellow has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yellow stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Yellow worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yellow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

