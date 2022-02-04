Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.74. 283,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,895. The company has a market capitalization of $696.27 million, a P/E ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.40. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

