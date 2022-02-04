Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.60. Omeros posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Shares of OMER stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.15. 13,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,014. Omeros has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Omeros by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 982.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

