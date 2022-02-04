Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Republic Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.