Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Republic Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.