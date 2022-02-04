Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of STAA traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. 7,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.89 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

