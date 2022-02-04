Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to report sales of $63.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.20 million and the lowest is $61.60 million. Telos posted sales of $44.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $241.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of TLS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 392,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $701.60 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Telos by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

