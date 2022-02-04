Zacks: Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post $224.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.01 million to $230.51 million. Albany International posted sales of $226.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $914.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $908.34 million to $919.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $990.41 million, with estimates ranging from $966.46 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.07. 3,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,409. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,451,000 after buying an additional 74,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

