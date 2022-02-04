Zacks: Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.54. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

