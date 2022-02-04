Zacks: Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce $17.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.59 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $72.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.28 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $77.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.78 billion to $82.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,611,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,115,082. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $58.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

