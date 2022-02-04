Zacks: Analysts Expect Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.08. Ziff Davis reported earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ziff Davis.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.75. 4,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $99.29 and a one year high of $147.35.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,245,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.