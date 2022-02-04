Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce $506.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $501.35 million to $516.05 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $521.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. 7,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,676. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.