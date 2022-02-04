Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.39). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 285,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,892. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 31.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $6,692,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

