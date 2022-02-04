Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.14. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 52,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.03. 176,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,712. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.49 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

