Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,895. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $696.27 million, a PE ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.40. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.