Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $215.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.50 million and the highest is $222.00 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $239.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $928.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $973.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.48. 585,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,141. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

