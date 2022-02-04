Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,476.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $16.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. 33,097,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,666,855. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

